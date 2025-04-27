Liverpool crowned Premier League champions with thumping win over Tottenham

Liverpool clinched the Premier League title at Anfield, easing past Spurs 5-1 as they capped off a remarkable season with a memorable afternoon.

Liverpool have now matched Manchester United’s tally of 20 League titles and have won two Premier League titles, after securing their first in 2020 under Jurgen Klopp.

Arne Slot’s side still have four matches remaining, but they can no longer be caught by second-placed Arsenal.

Slot has become the first Dutch manager to win the trophy, doing so in his first season since taking over.

Spurs stunned the jubilant Anfield crowd after just 12 minutes when former Liverpool player Dominic Solanke headed James Maddison’s corner past Allison Becker.

Solanke produced a brilliant leap and header to give the visitors a surprising lead and silence the home supporters.

Liverpool bounced back just four minutes later through Luis Diaz, who slotted Dominik Szboszlai’s cross into an empty net.

The linesman flagged for offside, but after a lengthy VAR review, the goal was awarded, sending Diaz and the Anfield crowd into pure joy.

Alexis Mac Allister then put the hosts ahead after 24 minutes, unleashing a venomous strike into the top corner, leaving Guglielmo Vicario helpless.

Mac Allister has had a fantastic season and is no stranger to a screamer, punishing Spurs for some poor play from their own box.

Cody Gakpo put Arne Slot’s side out of sight just 10 minutes later, latching on to the ball from a corner before firing past Vicario.

Liverpool completely dominated the second half, with a constant flow of attack on the Spurs goal.

Mohamed Salah joined in on the act after 63 minutes, cutting in from the right-hand side, before smashing the ball into the bottom corner.

The Anfield crowd erupted as their hero celebrated with a selfie in front of the stand; Salah has now scored 28 goals this season and is fifth in the all-time list for Premier League goalscorers.

Destiny Udogie added to yet another miserable afternoon for Spurs, turning Trent Alexander-Arnold’s cross into his own net, giving Liverpool their fifth.

Liverpool went close a couple of times to extending their lead, but players and supporters erupted into pure joy as soon as the full-time whistle went, as an incredible noise rung round Anfield.

Slot’s side will lift the trophy after the final game of the season against Crystal Palace at Anfield, but celebrations will be ongoing throughout the next few days and weeks.

Meanwhile, Spurs' attention turns to their UEFA Europa League semi-final against Bodo/Glimt on Thursday.