ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

2024/25 GPL Matchday 29 Wrap Up: Asante Kotoko end winless rin against Aduana FC as Vision FC shock GoldStars

Football News 2024/25 GPL Matchday 29 Wrap Up: Asante Kotoko end winless rin against Aduana FC as Vision FC shock GoldStars
SUN, 27 APR 2025

The Matchday 29 games of the 2024/25 Ghana Premier League have ended at the various stadia with interesting results.

On Saturday, Accra Lions stunned in-form Bechem United at the Accra Sports Stadium. After a goalless first half, Jacob Awoute broke the deadlock for the home side in the 48th minute before Bernard Kesse sealed the win in the 78th minute.

Medeama SC at the TNA Park thumped Young Apostles 3-0. A brace from right-back Kamaradini Mamudu in the 17th and 26th minutes and a header from captain Fatawu Sulemana in the 44th minute sealed the win for the Yellow and Mavue side.

The Sunday games saw Asante Kotoko end their four-match winless run with a hard-fought 1-0 win over Aduana FC at the Baba Yara Stadium.

Kwame Opoku's 26th-minute strike was enough for the Porcupine Warriors.

Vision FC at the Nii Adjei Kraku II Sports Complex maintained their hopes of survival with a shocking 2-0 win against Bibiani GoldStars.

After a goalless first half, the home side finally broke the deadlock through Edward Agyemang in the 55th minute before Edmund Asante sealed the win in the 85th minute.

At the Aliu Mahama Stadium, Karela United's hopes of maintaining their Premier League status suffered another blow as they suffered a 2-1 defeat against Dreams FC.

Abdul Razak Salifu got the opener for the Still Believe lads in the 13th minute. Joseph Esso doubled the lead for the away side in the 27th minute before the home side scored a consolation in the second half.

Berekum Chelsea at the Golden City Park secured a 1-0 win over Nations FC. In-form striker, Stephen Amankona, continued his superb goalscoring form as his 29th-minute strike sealed the win for the home side.

At DUN's Park, FC Samartex cruised over Basake Holy Stars with a 3-0 win. Baba Hamadu Musa broke the deadlock in the 1st minute of the game. Emmanuel Mamah doubled the lead for the home side to end the first half 2-0.

After recess, Emmanuel Mamah grabbed his brace with a fine spotkick in the 71st minute.

Legon Cities at the Accra Sports Stadium suffered a 1-0 defeat against Heart of Lions. Christia Agyenim Boateng's 41st minute was enough for Bashir Hayford's side.

Bibiani GoldStars, Nations FC, Heart of Lions and Asante Kotoko occupy the top four spots, while Karela United, Legon Cities and Nsoatreman FC sit in the relegation zone.

𝗙𝗨𝗟𝗟-𝗧𝗜𝗠𝗘

  • Medeama SC 3-0 Young Apostles
  • Accra Lions 2-0 Bechem United
  • Asante Kotoko 1-0 Aduana FC
  • Vision FC 2-0 Bibiani Goldstars SC
  • Karela United 1-2 Dreams FC
  • Berekum Chelsea 1-0 Nations FC
  • FC Samartex 3-0 Basake Holy Stars
  • Legon Cities 0-1 Heart of Lions

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports Journalist and WriterPage: samuel-ekow-amoasi-appiah

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.
Top Stories

17 hours ago

Galamsey fight: DVLA begins mandatory excavator registration at ports on May 1 Galamsey fight: DVLA begins mandatory excavator registration at ports on May 1

17 hours ago

Omane Boamah criticizes Bawumia for dodging blame after NPPs defeat Omane Boamah criticizes Bawumia for dodging blame after NPP's defeat

17 hours ago

Grant amnesty to Alan, Paul Afoko, other suspended members to augment our votes – Ken Agyapong to NPP executives 'Grant amnesty to Alan, Paul Afoko, other suspended members to augment our votes...

17 hours ago

Majority Leader and Leader of Government Business, Mahama Ayariga 'We didn't ask Sanitation Committee of Parliament to interfere in YEA-Zoomlion s...

17 hours ago

W/R: Three Arrested Over Armed Gold Robbery at Wassa Afransie W/R: Three Arrested Over Armed Gold Robbery at Wassa Afransie

17 hours ago

Ghana lost over GH200million to Jospong Group in sanitation deals – Manasseh Azure Ghana lost over GH₵200million to Jospong Group in sanitation deals – Manasseh Az...

18 hours ago

Election 2024 defeat: Three days to the election day, price of fuel went up; when I heard it, I thought it was a joke — Bawumia Election 2024 defeat: 'Three days to the election day, price of fuel went up; wh...

18 hours ago

Spending $58million on National Cathedral contributed to our election 2024 defeat – Bawumia Spending $58million on National Cathedral contributed to our election 2024 defea...

18 hours ago

Sanitation Committee chairman distances himself from YEA-Zoomlion sanitation contract dispute Sanitation Committee chairman distances himself from YEA-Zoomlion sanitation con...

18 hours ago

Chief blames Forestry Commission for destruction of Gyeanima Forest Reserve Chief blames Forestry Commission for destruction of Gyeanima Forest Reserve

Just in....

Does 2025 Budget inspire hope?

Started: 11-03-2025 | Ends: 01-06-2025
body-container-line