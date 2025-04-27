Egypt’s Al-Ahly part ways with coach Koller

Egypt’s Al Ahly on Saturday announced they parted ways with coach Marcel Koller after being knocked out of the Champions League semifinal.

The 64-year-old came under fire as the defending champions were stunned by South Africa’s Mamelodi Sundowns on the away goal rule as they played to a 1-1 second leg draw in Cairo on Friday, following a scoreless stalemate in Pretoria.

Bottles of water were thrown from the stands at the Swiss as he left the pitch after the final whistle.

"Due to the emergency circumstances and in light of the distinguished relationship that has been reflected in numerous previous positions, the club is currently negotiating with the coach to terminate the contract by mutual consent in a manner befitting the club and its coach," the club said in a statement.

Since taking the helm in 2022, the former FC Basel and FC Koln coach steered Al-Ahly to several trophies, including two Champions League titles.