Sierra Leone's Ibrahim Jalloh shines at 2025 Ride Afrique Accra Criterium

The 2025 Ride Afrique Accra Criterium, held on Saturday, April 19, 2025, at the Accra Sports Stadium, witnessed an impressive display of cycling prowess from over 50 top cyclists across Africa.

Among the standout performers was Ibrahim S. Jalloh of the Lunsar Cycling Club from Sierra Leone, who captivated the audience with his exceptional skills and sportsmanship.

Despite securing the 3rd spot in the competition, Jalloh's brilliant performance earned him admiration from spectators and fellow cyclists alike. His confident and zealous riding style was a testament to his dedication and passion for the sport. As one of the top cyclists from Sierra Leone, Jalloh's achievement is a significant milestone for his country and his club.

The 2025 Ride Afrique Accra Criterium, an annual event spearheaded by Richard Agu as CEO, was a celebration of cycling excellence, with participants showcasing their endurance, speed, and tactical prowess. Jalloh's impressive display was rewarded with a cash prize, medal, and products from UNICHEM Ghana group, among other sponsors. His victory serves as a motivation for young cyclists in Sierra Leone and beyond.

In a post-race interview, Jalloh expressed his gratitude to the organisers for the successful event, praising the wonderful organisation and seamless execution.

He also called for more support for athletes across Africa, emphasising the need for resources and infrastructure to nurture talent and promote cycling development.

Jalloh's performance at the 2025 Ride Afrique Accra Criterium is a shining example of the talent and potential that exists in African cycling.