2025 CAF African Schools Championship: Ghana U15 Girls reach semi-finals after win over Benin

THU, 24 APR 2025

Ghana’s U15 girls are through to the semi-finals of the CAF African Schools Championship after a confident 2-0 victory over Benin on Thursday at the University of Ghana Stadium.

The win, their second in as many games, secures their place in the final four with a group match still to play. They are set to conclude the group stage later today with a clash against Malawi.

The team kicked off their campaign with a narrow 1-0 triumph over Morocco before delivering a commanding performance against Benin, displaying impressive teamwork and composure throughout the match.

Their success mirrors that of the Ghana U15 boys’ team, who also advanced to the semi-finals after consecutive victories.

With both sides excelling on home turf, Ghana is making a powerful statement as hosts of the tournament, highlighting the country’s rising potential in youth football.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports Journalist and WriterPage: samuel-ekow-amoasi-appiah

