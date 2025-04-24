2025 CAF African Schools Championship: Ghana U15 Girls reach semi-finals after win over Benin

Ghana’s U15 girls are through to the semi-finals of the CAF African Schools Championship after a confident 2-0 victory over Benin on Thursday at the University of Ghana Stadium.

The win, their second in as many games, secures their place in the final four with a group match still to play. They are set to conclude the group stage later today with a clash against Malawi.

The team kicked off their campaign with a narrow 1-0 triumph over Morocco before delivering a commanding performance against Benin, displaying impressive teamwork and composure throughout the match.

Their success mirrors that of the Ghana U15 boys’ team, who also advanced to the semi-finals after consecutive victories.

With both sides excelling on home turf, Ghana is making a powerful statement as hosts of the tournament, highlighting the country’s rising potential in youth football.