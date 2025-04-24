ModernGhana logo
Hearts of Oak initiate plans to sack 'under-pressure' head coach, Aboubakar Ouattara - Reports

THU, 24 APR 2025

Ghana Premier League heavyweights, Hearts of Oak, are preparing to part company with head coach Aboubakar Ouattara amid growing concerns over the team’s shaky performances.

Ouattara, who took over the reins of the Phobians in February 2024, has struggled to live up to expectations.

Under his leadership, the club has endured a string of disappointing results in the ongoing 2024/25 Premier League season.

After 28 rounds of matches, Hearts of Oak sit 6th on the league table with 42 points—a position deemed unsatisfactory by the club’s hierarchy.

Their early exit from the FA Cup at the hands of lower-tier side, Golden Kick, further intensified calls for a change in leadership.

In response to mounting pressure from stakeholders and fans, the club's management has initiated internal evaluations and is now actively seeking a replacement for the Ivorian tactician.

Discussions have already been held, and a decision to terminate Ouattara’s contract has reportedly been reached.

Local reports indicate that the club has started contacting both local and international candidates as part of their succession strategy. However, no official names have been released.

Following Nsoatreman FC's withdrawal from the league, Hearts of Oak have been handed the three points in the Matchday 29 games this weekend. Their attention now shifts to a high-stakes Matchday 30 encounter against rivals Asante Kotoko at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports Journalist and WriterPage: samuel-ekow-amoasi-appiah

