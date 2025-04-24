ModernGhana logo
Eddie Howe: Newcastle manager returns to work after hospital stay

By BBC
Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe has returned to work following a stay in hospital.

Howe, 47, was diagnosed with pneumonia earlier this month after being admitted to hospital having felt unwell for a number of days, but is now back overseeing matters at the training ground.

Assistant manager Jason Tindall and fellow coach Graeme Jones took charge of the Magpies in Howe's absence.

The club have thanked supporters via X for their "warm wishes".

Newcastle, who are fifth in the Premier League, face Ipswich at St James' Park on Saturday.

Howe was taken to hospital late on 11 April, with it apparent that something was not right with the manager after Tindall had stood in for him at a pre-match news conference earlier that day.

On 12 April, the club announced he would miss the home game against Manchester United - the first of three matches they would play during his absence.

Tindall and Jones led Newcastle to a 4-1 win over United, a 5-0 thumping of Crystal Palace and a 4-1 defeat by Aston Villa, and they occupy the final Champions League qualification place in the Premier League.

