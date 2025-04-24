ModernGhana logo
Ghana Weightlifting Federation postpones Elective Congress indefinitely

THU, 24 APR 2025

The Ghana Weightlifting Federation (GWF) has indefinitely postponed its much-anticipated Elective Congress, which was originally scheduled for Friday, April 25, 2025.

The announcement was made via a statement released on Thursday, April 24, and signed by GWF Secretary-General Benjamin Addy.

According to the statement, the decision was prompted by increasing concerns about the integrity of the delegates’ list, with several stakeholders raising questions about the transparency of the electoral process.

In response to these concerns, the GWF’s Elections Committee has begun collaborating with the National Sports Authority (NSA) to thoroughly verify and finalise the list of eligible delegates.

Adding to the efforts to ensure a credible process, the President of the Weightlifting Federation of Africa (WFA), Mr. Khaled Mehalhel, has expressed interest in sending an observer to monitor the elections.

The GWF has welcomed this initiative, describing it as a step in the right direction toward promoting transparency and fairness.

The Federation has assured its members and stakeholders that a new date for the Elective Congress will be announced once all outstanding issues have been resolved and appropriate preparations have been completed.

