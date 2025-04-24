Black Stars need the right attitude and mentality to reach new heights

Former Black Stars assistant coach Maxwell Konadu has thrown his support behind the current national team squad but emphasised the need for a stronger mindset to reach greater success on the international stage.

Following a challenging 2024 campaign that saw the Black Stars manage only two wins in ten matches, the team made a positive start to 2025 with back-to-back victories in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

Ghana delivered a commanding 5-0 triumph over Chad, followed by a convincing 3-0 win against Madagascar, with both fixtures part of Matchday 5 and 6.

Despite the ups and downs, Konadu believes the current group has what it takes to compete with the best in the world.

Speaking to Graphic Sports, the 52-year-old highlighted the quality and potential of the squad, even if not all players are at elite European clubs.

“We have top players," Konadu said.

"Even though not all of them are in top clubs, many are playing in the best leagues in Europe.

"That alone should tell you that we have quality. It’s just a matter of getting them together and instilling the right attitude,” he added.

Ghana’s recent wins have reignited hopes of qualifying for the World Cup, set to be co-hosted by the United States, Mexico, and Canada in 2026.

The Black Stars are scheduled to face Chad and Mali in the next round of qualifiers in September.