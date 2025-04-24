ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Black Stars need the right attitude and mentality to reach new heights

Football News Black Stars need the right attitude and mentality to reach new heights
THU, 24 APR 2025

Former Black Stars assistant coach Maxwell Konadu has thrown his support behind the current national team squad but emphasised the need for a stronger mindset to reach greater success on the international stage.

Following a challenging 2024 campaign that saw the Black Stars manage only two wins in ten matches, the team made a positive start to 2025 with back-to-back victories in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

Ghana delivered a commanding 5-0 triumph over Chad, followed by a convincing 3-0 win against Madagascar, with both fixtures part of Matchday 5 and 6.

Despite the ups and downs, Konadu believes the current group has what it takes to compete with the best in the world.

Speaking to Graphic Sports, the 52-year-old highlighted the quality and potential of the squad, even if not all players are at elite European clubs.

“We have top players," Konadu said.
"Even though not all of them are in top clubs, many are playing in the best leagues in Europe.

"That alone should tell you that we have quality. It’s just a matter of getting them together and instilling the right attitude,” he added.

Ghana’s recent wins have reignited hopes of qualifying for the World Cup, set to be co-hosted by the United States, Mexico, and Canada in 2026.

The Black Stars are scheduled to face Chad and Mali in the next round of qualifiers in September.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports Journalist and WriterPage: samuel-ekow-amoasi-appiah

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.
Top Stories

41 minutes ago

Otumfuos nominee is fake — Nana Ama Serwaa Nyarko II declares as Offinso chieftaincy dispute escalates Video "Otumfuo's nominee is fake'' — Nana Ama Serwaa Nyarko II declares as Offinso chi...

1 hour ago

Courageous Mahama is resetting Ghana to right the wrongs with experience, be confident in him — Omane Boamah to Ghanaians Courageous Mahama is resetting Ghana to right the wrongs with experience, be con...

1 hour ago

CDM warns Ghana risks international breach over Chief Justices suspension CDM warns Ghana risks international breach over Chief Justice's suspension

2 hours ago

Ghana switches to chip-embedded passport from April 28 Ghana switches to chip-embedded passport from April 28

2 hours ago

TTH: Patients stranded, consulting rooms empty as doctors stage strike TTH: Patients stranded, consulting rooms empty as doctors stage strike

2 hours ago

GTA responds to allegations of minors taken to hotelin Accra New Town GTA responds to allegations of minors taken to hotel in Accra New Town

2 hours ago

Cedi gains as dollar sells at forex bureaus for GHS15.95 on April 24 Cedi gains as dollar sells at forex bureaus for GHS15.95 on April 24

2 hours ago

the Chairman of the Jospong Group, Dr. Joseph Siaw Agyepong GHS258 monthly allowance to sweepers fair; they work part-time — Zoomlion

2 hours ago

Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Gold Board, Sammy Gyamfi AG Ayine has assured that LI 2462 will be repealed when Parliament resumes — Sam...

2 hours ago

Minority Leader in Parliament, Alexander Afenyo-Markinleft and President of PTAAM-Africa, Ebenezer Havor Mahama not wrong for suspending CJ Torkornoo; don’t politicise it — PTAAM-AFRICA...

Just in....

Does 2025 Budget inspire hope?

Started: 11-03-2025 | Ends: 01-06-2025
body-container-line