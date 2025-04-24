ModernGhana logo
Asante Kotoko: Sarfo Gyamfi backs decision to sack Prosper Narteh Ogum

THU, 24 APR 2025

Asante Kotoko legend Sarfo Gyamfi has thrown his weight behind the club’s decision to part ways with head coach Prosper Narteh Ogum.

Ogum, who rejoined the Porcupine Warriors in July 2023, was relieved of his duties following a poor run of form in the ongoing 2024/25 Ghana Premier League season, failing to secure a win in four consecutive matches.

Speaking to GhanaSportsPage, Gyamfi revealed that the coach had lost control of the dressing room and had created a toxic atmosphere within the squad.

“With what I hear from the dressing room, there are a lot of issues between the players and the coach, like some reports suggested earlier,” he said.

“I’m sorry to disclose this, but as a footballer, if your coach commends you in training and pushes you to work hard, even if you make mistakes, you feel encouraged. But when a coach resorts to insults—calling players ‘uncivilised’—it breaks the spirit. It was better for him to leave.”

Gyamfi, a prominent figure in Kotoko’s golden era of the late ’80s and early ’90s, did not hold back in criticizing Ogum’s management style, stating that it negatively affected team morale and performance.

“If I had the power, I would have sacked him long ago. He signed a lot of players, but the problems still remained."

In the wake of Ogum’s departure, Asante Kotoko have appointed experienced coach Karim Zito as his replacement.

