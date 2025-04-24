ModernGhana logo
Former Kotoko midfielder Enoch Morrison criticizes Prosper Narteh Ogum's working relationship

THU, 24 APR 2025

Former Asante Kotoko midfielder, Enoch Morrison, has criticised the working relationship of former coach, Prosper Narteh Ogum.

Morrison, who is now based in Kenya, worked with the Narteh Ogum and won the Premier League title during the 2021/22 season.

However, the midfielder parted ways with the club and subsequently joined Go Mahia in a lucrative deal.

Speaking on Fakye TV after Kotoko parted ways with Prosper Narteh Ogum after going four matches without a win, Morrison revealed that it was very tough working with the former WAFA coach.

“For me, he’s challenging, not because he puts pressure on players, but because he doesn't handle feedback well. If we raise concerns or suggest an alternative, he often insists on his way. That made things tense.

“His communication with players was also an issue. When a player voiced an opinion or wasn’t getting minutes, he tended to take it personally. That created unnecessary friction.”

The mercurial midfielder's exceptional quality in the Kenyan topflight can't be overlooked, having made 20 league appearances so far with 17 starts, making him an automatic mainstay at the Moi International Stadium.

