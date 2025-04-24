Asante Kotoko players don't need a coach but a father, says Karim Zito

Newly appointed Asante Kotoko interim coach, Karim Zito, says the playing body needs a father figure to support them and not only tactical instructions.

The experienced Ghanaian gaffer replaces Prosper Narteh Ogum until the end of the ongoing season.

Reflecting on the club’s struggles, having gone four games without a win, Zito emphasised that his approach will go beyond the technical side of coaching.

"This time it’s not coaching they need it, they need me to be their father. They need me to be their friend. And they need me as they are. I have to come low to their level to get what I want," he said.

Zito believes that the emotional burden of underperforming for a club like Asante Kotoko weighs heavily on the players, especially when they face public scrutiny even outside the pitch.

"Playing matches and you don’t win. You can’t go out as an Asante Kotoko player. If somebody sees you standing somewhere, they might even frame you as waiting for your girlfriend, which creates a lot of problems," he said.

"So I need to bring both technical knowledge and empathy. There’s the tactical side of coaching, but there’s also a political and psychological side. We’ll use both," he added.