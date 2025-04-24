ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Asante Kotoko players don't need a coach but a father, says Karim Zito

Football News Asante Kotoko players dont need a coach but a father, says Karim Zito
THU, 24 APR 2025

Newly appointed Asante Kotoko interim coach, Karim Zito, says the playing body needs a father figure to support them and not only tactical instructions.

The experienced Ghanaian gaffer replaces Prosper Narteh Ogum until the end of the ongoing season.

Reflecting on the club’s struggles, having gone four games without a win, Zito emphasised that his approach will go beyond the technical side of coaching.

"This time it’s not coaching they need it, they need me to be their father. They need me to be their friend. And they need me as they are. I have to come low to their level to get what I want," he said.

Zito believes that the emotional burden of underperforming for a club like Asante Kotoko weighs heavily on the players, especially when they face public scrutiny even outside the pitch.

"Playing matches and you don’t win. You can’t go out as an Asante Kotoko player. If somebody sees you standing somewhere, they might even frame you as waiting for your girlfriend, which creates a lot of problems," he said.

"So I need to bring both technical knowledge and empathy. There’s the tactical side of coaching, but there’s also a political and psychological side. We’ll use both," he added.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports Journalist and WriterPage: samuel-ekow-amoasi-appiah

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.
Top Stories

25 minutes ago

Courageous Mahama is resetting Ghana to right the wrongs with experience, be confident in him — Omane Boamah to Ghanaians Courageous Mahama is resetting Ghana to right the wrongs with experience, be con...

25 minutes ago

CDM warns Ghana risks international breach over Chief Justices suspension CDM warns Ghana risks international breach over Chief Justice's suspension

39 minutes ago

Ghana switches to chip-embedded passport from April 28 Ghana switches to chip-embedded passport from April 28

39 minutes ago

TTH: Patients stranded, consulting rooms empty as doctors stage strike TTH: Patients stranded, consulting rooms empty as doctors stage strike

39 minutes ago

GTA responds to allegations of minors taken to hotelin Accra New Town GTA responds to allegations of minors taken to hotel in Accra New Town

55 minutes ago

Cedi gains as dollar sells at forex bureaus for GHS15.95 on April 24 Cedi gains as dollar sells at forex bureaus for GHS15.95 on April 24

55 minutes ago

the Chairman of the Jospong Group, Dr. Joseph Siaw Agyepong GHS258 monthly allowance to sweepers fair; they work part-time — Zoomlion

55 minutes ago

Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Gold Board, Sammy Gyamfi NDC government already working hard to end mining in forest reserves — Sammy Gya...

55 minutes ago

Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Gold Board, Sammy Gyamfi AG Ayine has assured that LI 2462 will be repealed when Parliament resumes — Sam...

55 minutes ago

Minority Leader in Parliament, Alexander Afenyo-Markinleft and President of PTAAM-Africa, Ebenezer Havor Mahama not wrong for suspending CJ Torkornoo; don’t politicise it — PTAAM-AFRICA...

Just in....

Does 2025 Budget inspire hope?

Started: 11-03-2025 | Ends: 01-06-2025
body-container-line