Thu, 24 Apr 2025 Football News

I will build a clear philosophy for Asante Kotoko - Karim Zito pledges

Asante Kotoko Technical Director and interim head coach, Karim Zito, has pledged to develop a new football philosophy for the club.

The former Dreams FC gaffer made this pledge after discovering that the Porcupine Warriors has no clear playing philosophy following his appointment.

“I’m going to develop a philosophy for the club because they don’t have one,” Zito told the press on Wednesday during his unveiling.

“At Dreams, I built one, and it’s still being used. I want to do the same at Kotoko, so that no matter who comes next, there’s a structure in place," he added.

Zito, a former Kotoko player, joins the side with a rich experience after guiding Ghana’s U-20 team to the 2021 AFCON title and leading Dreams FC to the CAF Confederation Cup semi-finals.

After going four matches without a win, Karim Zito will hope to hit the ground running when they host Aduana FC in the Matchday 29 games at the Baba Yara Stadium on Sunday.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Sports Journalist and Writer

