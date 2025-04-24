ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Kipyegon targets first women's sub-four minute mile

By BBC
Athletics Getty ImagesImage caption: Faith Kipyegon set an Olympic record of 3:51.29 when she won the womens 1500m at Paris 2024.
THU, 24 APR 2025
Getty Images Image caption: Faith Kipyegon set an Olympic record of 3:51.29 when she won the women's 1500m at Paris 2024.

Three-time Olympic 1500m champion Faith Kipyegon is to attempt to become the first woman to run a sub-four minute mile.

The 31-year-old Kenyan will make the attempt in Paris on 26 June.

It will not be recognised as an official record because Kipyegon is likely to use a team of rotating pacemakers and technologically advanced trainers and kit from her sponsor Nike.

Kipyegon set the current official women's mile world record of four minutes 7.64 seconds in 2023 so would need to shave off more than seven seconds to achieve the feat.

"I'm a three-time Olympic champion. I've achieved World Championship titles. I thought, 'what else?', why not dream outside the box?" Kipyegon said.

"I want this attempt to say to women, 'you can dream and make your dreams valid'."

Kipyegon became the first woman to win 1500m gold at three successive Olympics with her success in Paris last year and holds the world record over that distance. She also has three World 1500m titles and won 5,000m gold at the 2023 World Championships.

Five of those gold medals were won after she gave birth to her daughter Alyn in 2018.

"Becoming a mother has changed my entire mental attitude," she said. "You have to engage yourself, you have to show your child the way."

Britain's Roger Bannister was the first man to run a sub-four minute mile, achieving the mark in May 1954, while compatriot Diane Leather was the first women to run sub-five minutes later that month.

Moroccan Hicham El Guerrouj holds the men's world record time of 3:43.13 set in 1999.

In October 2019 Kipyegon's fellow Kenyan Eliud Kipchoge became the first person to run a marathon in under two hours, beating the mark by 20 seconds.

However, it is not recognised as the official marathon world record because it was not in open competition and featured a team of rotating pacemakers.

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Top Stories

2 hours ago

National Service personnel to undergo military training from August National Service personnel to undergo military training from August

2 hours ago

Galamsey kingpins to be arrested in coming days — Sammy Gyamfi Galamsey kingpins to be arrested in coming days — Sammy Gyamfi

2 hours ago

W/R: Police arrest suspect for stealing EPA vehicle in Tarkwa W/R: Police arrest suspect for stealing EPA vehicle in Tarkwa

2 hours ago

L.I 2462 will be revoked – Sammy Gyamfi L.I 2462 will be revoked – Sammy Gyamfi

3 hours ago

Investigative journalist Manasseh Azure Awunileft and the Chairman of the Jospong Group, Dr. Joseph Siaw Agyepong Only a thief or fool would sign a new contract with Zoomlion to manage sweepers ...

3 hours ago

We’ve suspended OPD, emergency services until Akandoh, Suhuyini apologise to us — TTH doctors We’ve suspended OPD, emergency services until Akandoh, Suhuyini apologise to us ...

14 hours ago

Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, Emmanuel Armah Kofi Buah Gov’t makes u-turn, gives GoldFields 12 months extension

14 hours ago

Abdulai Bashiru Dapilah EOCO Boss reassigned to National Security Secretariat few months after appointme...

14 hours ago

President Mahama nominates new batch of DCEs President Mahama nominates new batch of DCEs

14 hours ago

Age limit for Okada rider to be reduced to 21 years Age limit for 'Okada rider' to be reduced to 21 years

Just in....

Does 2025 Budget inspire hope?

Started: 11-03-2025 | Ends: 01-06-2025
body-container-line