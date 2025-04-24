ModernGhana logo
La Liga: Real Madrid beat Getafe to keep pressure on leaders Barcelona

By BBC
THU, 24 APR 2025

Arda Guler scored the only goal as Real Madrid defeated Getafe to cut Barcelona's lead at the top of La Liga to four points.

After suffering elimination from the Champions League at the hands of Arsenal last week, Carlo Ancelotti and his players were under growing pressure to make something of this season.

A composed - if unspectacular - performance on a night when nothing but a win would do eased anxieties somewhat.

Jude Bellingham started on the bench as Ancelotti made six changes to his team with an eye on Saturday's Copa del Rey final against Barcelona, while Kylian Mabppe missed out with an ankle issue.

Guler finished off a swift Real Madrid break with a rifled effort in the 21st minute that Getafe goalkeeper David Soria couldn't keep out despite getting a hand to it.

Endrick looked set to mark his first La Liga start with a goal when Vinicius Jr put him one-on-one with Soria, but Djene Dakonam cleared off the line after the goalkeeper got a hand to the effort.

Real were far from their ruthless best, and were fortunate that Getafe didn't equalise after the break.

Substitute Alvaro Rodriguez first went close with a header, before Mauro Arambarri dragged a low shot wide after Rodriguez picked him out unmarked.

Real fashioned chances of their own, the best of which saw Vinicius ignore the runs of Bellingham and Brahim Diaz to force Soria to tip his effort over the bar.

The match paused briefly with 13 minutes remaining when the referee spoke to both managers and a police officer on the touchline after Real Madrid midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni approached him.

A message asking fans to avoid using racist language was subsequently played over the public announcement system.

Getafe almost snatched a draw in the sixth minute of stoppage time, but Thibaut Courtois produced a brilliant save to keep out Rodriguez's low effort on the turn.

Victory means Madrid trail league leaders Barcelona by four points with five games left to play - they face each other on 11 May.

Getafe remain 12th, seven points off the European places and seven points above the relegation zone.

