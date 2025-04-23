ModernGhana logo
Inaki Williams strikes early as Athletic Bilbao edge Las Palmas to keep European dream alive

WED, 23 APR 2025

Ghana forward Inaki Williams was the hero on Wednesday night, scoring the decisive goal as Athletic Bilbao edged past Las Palmas with a 1-0 victory in La Liga.

Williams struck early, finding the back of the net in the 5th minute, and remained a key presence throughout the full 90 minutes at the San Mames Stadium.

Despite enjoying a slight edge in possession (51%), Las Palmas struggled to create clear-cut chances, managing just one big opportunity and ultimately failing to capitalise in front of a frustrated away crowd.

There was a welcome return for Nico Williams as well. The younger brother of Inaki came off the bench to replace Alex Berenguer and injected much-needed pace down the flank in the final 25 minutes, marking his comeback from injury.

The win strengthens Athletic Bilbao’s dominance over Las Palmas, improving their head-to-head record to five wins, two losses, and three draws. It also lifts them into 4th place on the La Liga table with 60 points.

With domestic matters now under control, Bilbao turns its attention to a crucial Europa League semifinal first-leg showdown against Manchester United on May 1.

