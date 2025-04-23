ModernGhana logo
2025 U-20 AFCON: You have what it takes to beat every team - Otto Addo motivates Black Satellites players

WED, 23 APR 2025

Black Stars coach, Otto Addo, has backed the Black Satellites, insisting that they have what it takes to beat any opposition.

Ghana, four-time winners of the tournament, have been drawn in Group C alongside Senegal, DR Congo, and the Central African Republic.

Speaking to the team ahead of their departure for Egypt, Addo encouraged the players to remain disciplined and give their best effort.

“Everybody's looking up to you to give everything. I know that you have what it takes to beat every team," the 49-year-old said.

“You have a good staff around you, a good coach. So, anything is possible. You have to believe in yourself. We'll pray for you, and I know you'll do it.

“I know it's going to be tough. Everyone knows it's not easy. You have tough opponents, but believe in yourself, listen to your coaches, and then you'll fulfil everything," he added.

The Black Satellites are aiming to secure a fifth continental title, having previously won the tournament in 1993, 1999, 2009, and 2021.

Ghana also remains the only African country to have won the FIFA U-20 World Cup, achieving the historic feat in Egypt in 2009.

The tournament is scheduled to run from 27 April to 18 May 2025. The four semi-finalists will earn tickets to represent Africa at the FIFA U-20 World Cup, Chile 2025

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports Journalist and WriterPage: samuel-ekow-amoasi-appiah

