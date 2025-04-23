ModernGhana logo
Andrea Berta may hold key to Thomas Partey's Arsenal future

By BBC
WED, 23 APR 2025
Getty Images Image caption: Arsenal sporting director Andrea Berta sanctioned Partey's move to the Gunners from Atletico Madrid

Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey's future remains unclear but recently appointed sporting director Andrea Berta may have the key to unlocking the uncertainty surrounding the player's contractual impasse.

The 31-year-old is approaching the end of what many consider his best season since joining Arsenal, yet it remains to be seen what comes next for the Gunners star.

His importance was demonstrated by the frustration shown at him picking up a booking that rules him out of the first leg of the Champions League semi-final against Paris St-Germain. The yellow card came in the 85th minute for a needless exchange with Dani Ceballos with the score 5-1 in Arsenal's favour.

He has become an integral member of Mikel Arteta's strongest team, making 45 appearances this season, and his absence against the Parisians will be a clear blow to their hopes of progressing to the final. It therefore seems inconceivable that he finds himself in such limbo but with Partey there is plenty to consider.

And the direction of travel thus far has been that the Ghana international would leave the Emirates Stadium when his contract expires at the end of the season.

Arteta gave a cryptic answer when asked about Partey's contractual situation last week.

Asked if there had been any progress, Arteta said: "Yes, there is progress with all the players.

"I'll leave that to [sporting director] Andrea [Berta] and the club to decide and to talk about."

Pushed further whether the intention is to keep Partey, Arteta added: "The intention is very clear. I'll leave that to Andrea and the club to take a step forward."

The fact Partey is yet to sign a new contract with only a month of the season to go might seem to suggest the club are not urgently seeking to retain him.

Conversations are ongoing as to whether Arsenal offer Partey a new contract.

Whether that signals a significant change of approach for the Gunners remains to be seen, but according to well-placed sources Berta's arrival as sporting director has provided an alternative outlook as to whether Partey could have a future beyond the end of the season.

Berta and Partey have a long-standing relationship having worked together at Atletico Madrid and it was Berta who sanctioned Partey's move to Arsenal for £45m in 2020.

One factor Arsenal will be considering will be the expected arrival of Martin Zubimendi from Real Sociedad in the summer - would Partey still have a regular role in Arteta's team if the Spain international signed?

With that in mind, it makes little financial sense to offer Partey a contract similar to the £200,000-per-week he is currently earning if he will not be starting most weeks.

It is also key to remember that last season he managed just 15 appearances for the Gunners because of persistent injury concerns, though the groin surgery he underwent at the end of 2023 is understood to have cleared up those ongoing issues.

Nevertheless, his age and his previous injury record over the course of his stay have been considerations - among other factors - regarding any offer of an extension.

If Partey were to leave there is said to be growing interest from abroad.

He has been linked with a return to Atletico Madrid, while Barcelona are said to be interested in signing him on a free transfer. There is also believed to be interest from Saudi Arabia.

