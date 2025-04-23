ModernGhana logo
Asante Kotoko: Technical Director Karim Zito to push for additional assistant coach

Newly appointed Technical Director of Asante Kotoko, Abdul Karim Zito, has announced plans to request the addition of another assistant coach to bolster the club’s technical team.

Zito, a former coach of Ghana’s Black Satellites, was officially unveiled as the replacement for Prosper Narteh Ogum. He will be supported by Prince Owusu, who previously managed Medeama SC and Inter Allies.

The club’s former assistant coaches, Asare Wilson and Abu Imoro, departed following the dismissal of Ogum.

Addressing the media at his unveiling, Zito emphasized the need for a larger technical staff to enhance decision-making during matches.

''It is only in Ghana that we work with a maximum of seven technical staff. In other countries that they visited or went to learn, they always have more,'' he said.

''Immediately after this press conference, I am going to request for one more assistant. I always like to consult with my assistants before making substitutions.

"When on the touchline, I would turn to them and discuss to the choice of substitute and other adjustments with them before going ahead,'' Zito concluded.

A decorated figure in Ghanaian football, Zito enjoyed a successful playing career with Asante Kotoko, winning five league titles, two FA Cups, and the CAF Champions League in 1982. As a coach, he recently guided Dreams FC to the semifinals of the CAF Confederation Cup.

He will now be looking to make an immediate impact as Kotoko prepare to face Aduana FC in a crucial Matchday 29 encounter at the Baba Yara Stadium this Sunday.

