2025 U-20 AFCON: We are hungry for success, says Black Satellites coach Desmond Ofei

Black Satellites head coach, Desmond Ofei, says his team is fully prepared and highly motivated ahead of the 2025 U-20 Africa Cup of Nations.

Ghana has been placed in Group C, facing a tough lineup that includes defending champions Senegal, DR Congo, and the Central African Republic.

Speaking ahead of the competition, Ofei expressed confidence in his squad’s mindset and commitment.

"We are really happy, and you can see the boys are enthusiastic about the whole situation," he said. "The hunger is there, so I don't think we need to motivate them.

"They're giving 100% in every training session and are ready to give everything for the nation," he added.

The Black Satellites are determined to reassert their dominance on the continental stage and add a fifth AFCON title to their collection, following a string of underwhelming performances in recent years.

The tournament will take place from April 27 to May 18, 2025. A place in the semi-finals will not only bring continental glory but also secure qualification for the FIFA U-20 World Cup in Chile later that year.