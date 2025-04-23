ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
Wed, 23 Apr 2025 Football News

2025 U-20 AFCON: We are hungry for success, says Black Satellites coach Desmond Ofei

2025 U-20 AFCON: We are hungry for success, says Black Satellites coach Desmond Ofei

Black Satellites head coach, Desmond Ofei, says his team is fully prepared and highly motivated ahead of the 2025 U-20 Africa Cup of Nations.

Ghana has been placed in Group C, facing a tough lineup that includes defending champions Senegal, DR Congo, and the Central African Republic.

Speaking ahead of the competition, Ofei expressed confidence in his squad’s mindset and commitment.

"We are really happy, and you can see the boys are enthusiastic about the whole situation," he said. "The hunger is there, so I don't think we need to motivate them.

"They're giving 100% in every training session and are ready to give everything for the nation," he added.

The Black Satellites are determined to reassert their dominance on the continental stage and add a fifth AFCON title to their collection, following a string of underwhelming performances in recent years.

The tournament will take place from April 27 to May 18, 2025. A place in the semi-finals will not only bring continental glory but also secure qualification for the FIFA U-20 World Cup in Chile later that year.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports Journalist and WriterPage: samuel-ekow-amoasi-appiah

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.
Top Stories

8 minutes ago

We’ll no longer tolerate being vilified over unmet healthcare needs — Doctors Association of Tamale Teaching Hospital We’ll no longer tolerate being vilified over unmet healthcare needs — Doctors As...

2 hours ago

AFP - NICOLAS TUCAT Apple fined €500m and Meta €200m for breaking EU digital competition law

2 hours ago

BoG Governor outlines four-point plan to transform Africa–US trade into shared prosperity BoG Governor outlines four-point plan to transform Africa–US trade into shared p...

2 hours ago

Dr. Johnson Pandit Asiama, Governor of the Bank of Ghana Africa and U.S. must move beyond trading partners to co-creators of prosperity —...

4 hours ago

April 23: Cedi rebounds to sell at GHS15.95 to $1 on forex market, GHS15.74 on average April 23: Cedi rebounds to sell at GHS15.95 to $1 on forex market, GHS15.74 on a...

5 hours ago

Man’s penis cut off in lover’s room by unidentified men during dumsor at Kwesimintsim Man’s penis cut off in lover’s room by unidentified men during dumsor at Kwesimi...

5 hours ago

No court order can block CJ suspension – Srem-Sai No court order can block CJ suspension – Srem-Sai

5 hours ago

Founding President of IMANI Africa, Franklin Cudjoe Secrecy over CJ’s suspension an unwise constitutional diktat — Franklin Cudjoe

5 hours ago

Chairman of the Constitutional Review Committee, Professor H. Kwasi Prempeh Presidents must be kept out of removal processes — Prof HK Prempeh

5 hours ago

Chairman of the Constitutional Review Committee, Professor Henry Kwasi Prempeh Ghanaians deserve to know why removal petitions fail or succeed — Prof HK Prempe...

Just in....

Does 2025 Budget inspire hope?

Started: 11-03-2025 | Ends: 01-06-2025
body-container-line