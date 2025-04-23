ModernGhana logo
Ghana U-20 Profile: Black Satellites chase fifth title in Egypt

By Cafonline
WED, 23 APR 2025

Ghana’s Black Satellites return to the TotalEnergies CAF U-20 Africa Cup of Nations with a proud legacy and renewed ambition.

As four-time champions, they remain one of the most successful teams in the tournament’s history.

Led by Desmond Ofei, the youthful and tactically sound Ghanaian side is aiming to lift the trophy again and book their ticket to the FIFA U-20 World Cup.

  • GHANA

Four-time champions Ghana return to the TotalEnergies CAF U-20 Africa Cup of Nations with high hopes and a rich legacy to protect. The Black Satellites remain one of the most decorated sides at youth level in African football.

Ghana will be among the favourites, aiming to reclaim the title they last won in 2021 and to secure qualification to the FIFA U-20 World Cup.

Led by coach Desmond Sakyi Ofei, the Black Satellites combine youthful exuberance with a strong tactical foundation, having impressed in the WAFU Zone B qualifiers.

  • HOW THEY QUALIFIED

Ghana booked their spot at the 2025 edition of the TotalEnergies U-20 AFCON after finishing as runners-up in the WAFU Zone B Championship.

The Black Satellites put in strong performances, securing wins over Niger and Côte d’Ivoire in the knockout stages, after drawing with Togo (1-1) and Benin (2-2) in the group phase.

Star forward Jerry Afriyie led from the front, netting five goals in five matches and playing a decisive role in Ghana’s qualification campaign.

  • HISTORY IN THE TOTALENERGIES CAF U-20 AFCON

This marks Ghana’s 11th appearance at the tournament and they boast one of the most impressive records in U-20 AFCON history.

The Black Satellites have lifted the trophy four times – in 1993, 1999, 2009, and 2021 – and finished runners-up twice, in 2001 and 2013.

The tournament has been a springboard for some of Ghana’s greatest football icons, including Michael Essien, Stephen Appiah, Sulley Muntari, and Samuel Osei Kuffour.

KEY PLAYERS TO WATCH

  • Jerry Afriyie – Ghana’s attacking spearhead and the top scorer at the WAFU Zone B qualifiers, Afriyie combines pace, positioning, and finishing prowess.
  • Aziz Musibau – A lively forward with sharp instincts in front of goal, Musibau netted twice during the qualifiers and was named MVP in one match. His movement and link-up play are crucial in Ghana’s offensive setup.
  • Araphat Mohammed – A commanding presence in midfield, Mohammed’s vision and passing range allow Ghana to dominate possession and launch attacks.
  • COACH AND TACTICAL APPROACH

Head coach Desmond Sakyi Ofei brings modern tactical discipline to Ghana’s youthful squad. He guided the team to gold at the 2024 African Games and is known for promoting fluid attacking football.

Ofei prefers a 4-3-3 system, focused on dynamic forward movement, quick passing transitions, and using width to stretch defences. His system allows creative freedom while maintaining structural balance.

  • TOURNAMENT AMBITIONS AND GROUP ANALYSIS

Drawn into a challenging Group C alongside title holders Senegal, Central African Republic, and DR Congo, Ghana face stiff competition right from the start.

Despite the tough group, the Black Satellites are considered one of the tournament favourites and are targeting a fifth title.

