2024/25 GPL: Reclaiming top spot is still possible - Kotoko coach Karim Zito

Newly appointed interim Asante Kotoko head coach, Abdul Karim Zito, beleives there is still a possibility of reclaiming the top spot of the Ghana Premier League table.

The Reds now sit 4th on the league standings with 47 points after 28 games played.

The inconsistent performance of the side led to the sacking of Prosper Narteh Ogum.

Speaking during his unveiling on Wednesday, Zito expressed confidence in the team's ability to bounce back, saying: “Getting back to the top of the table is difficult but not impossible, and it’s never over until the end."

The former Dreama FC and Black Satellites coach's appointment comes as the club aims to reignite their campaign and push for a stronger finish in the Ghana Premier League.

Karim Zito will be aiming for an immediate impact when Kotoko face Aduana FC in the Matchday 29 clash at the Baba Yara Stadium this Sunday.

