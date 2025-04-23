ModernGhana logo
Chelsea offered advantage over Premier League rivals in race for £50m Bournemouth star

By independent.co.uk
Football News Huijsen has quickly evolved into one of the leagues standout centre-backs (Getty Images)
WED, 23 APR 2025
Huijsen has quickly evolved into one of the league's standout centre-backs (Getty Images)

Chelsea have taken a lead in the pursuit of Bournemouth's Dean Huijsen as they hope to complete a deal before the Club World Cup.

The 19-year-old is understood to now be seriously considering Chelsea, who are one of many major clubs pursuing the centre-back.

The Dutch-born Spain international has a release clause of £50m, with the suitors also including Liverpool, Arsenal and Newcastle United. Real Madrid have had an interest, but are not now expected to move this summer.

Chelsea are willing to offer a package that could make up a seven-year contract, with Huijsen fitting their strategy of signing the most promising young players in football.

The defender has quickly evolved into one of the Premier League's stand-out centre-halves, and this year made his international debut for Spain, having switched from the Netherlands.

Such a move would form what is already set to be another busy for Chelsea, partly due to squad needs, and partly due to PSR.

They are also looking at forward positions, and there is expected to be considerable change in defence.

Bournemouth meanwhile expect Huijsen, Antoine Semenyo and Milos Kerkez to leave as part of their own trading model, likely bringing in over £150m in sales.

All of Liverpool, Arsenal and Manchester United are surveying Semenyo's progress as the three clubs seek to sign a wide forward this summer.

