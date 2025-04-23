2024/25 GPL: Title race is not over, says stop-gap Asante Kotoko coach Karim Zito

Interim coach of Asante Kotoko, Karim Zito, has vowed that the team will continue fighting for the 2024/25 Ghana Premier League title despite their current position.

The Porcupine Warriors are in 4th place with 47 points from 28 matches, a performance that led to the sacking of former coach Prosper Narteh Ogum and Zito's appointment to turn things around.

"Six matches, 18 points can change a lot," Zito said during his unveiling.

"So it's not over until it's over. I know we will play against those at the top. So we will fight until the end."

Zito's first match in charge will be a crucial Premier League encounter against Aduana FC at the Baba Yara Stadium.

A seasoned coach, Zito recently steered Dreams FC to a historic semi-final spot in the CAF Confederation Cup and led the Ghana U-20 team to victory at the 2021 Africa U-20 Cup of Nations.

He'll be hoping to make an immediate impact as Kotoko take on Aduana FC in their Matchday 29 fixture this Sunday at Baba Yara Stadium.