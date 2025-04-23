ModernGhana logo
2024/25 GPL: Title race is not over, says stop-gap Asante Kotoko coach Karim Zito

Interim coach of Asante Kotoko, Karim Zito, has vowed that the team will continue fighting for the 2024/25 Ghana Premier League title despite their current position.

The Porcupine Warriors are in 4th place with 47 points from 28 matches, a performance that led to the sacking of former coach Prosper Narteh Ogum and Zito's appointment to turn things around.

"Six matches, 18 points can change a lot," Zito said during his unveiling.

"So it's not over until it's over. I know we will play against those at the top. So we will fight until the end."

Zito's first match in charge will be a crucial Premier League encounter against Aduana FC at the Baba Yara Stadium.

A seasoned coach, Zito recently steered Dreams FC to a historic semi-final spot in the CAF Confederation Cup and led the Ghana U-20 team to victory at the 2021 Africa U-20 Cup of Nations.

He'll be hoping to make an immediate impact as Kotoko take on Aduana FC in their Matchday 29 fixture this Sunday at Baba Yara Stadium.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports Journalist and WriterPage: samuel-ekow-amoasi-appiah

