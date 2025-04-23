Karim Zito tasked to win double - Asante Kotoko Communications Director, Sarfo Duku

Asante Kotoko interim head coach, Karim Zito, along with his assistant, Prince Yaw Owusu, have been entrusted with the task of securing both the Ghana Premier League title and the MTN FA Cup.

Zito and Owusu were appointed as temporary coaches after the club parted ways with Prosper Narteh Ogum due to unsatisfactory results.

After 28 matches, Kotoko find themselves in 4th place with 47 points, currently struggling with a four-game winless streak.

However, the Porcupines are still alive in the FA Cup, having advanced to the semi-finals, where they will face Berekum Chelsea.

"Coach Karim Zito is not new in the system," the club's Communications Director, Sarfo Duku, said.

“He has been around, following the local league. He knows the players very well.

"He will have to put on course the mission that we set for ourselves, that is, winning the double.

"We think that with the experience and pedigree of coach Karim Zito and Owusu, they should be able to keep that dream alive," he added.

Zito will be aiming for an immediate impact when Kotoko face Aduana FC in the Matchday 29 clash at the Baba Yara Stadium this Sunday.