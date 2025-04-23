ModernGhana logo
Be content only with winning and not attractive football - Karim Zito tells Asante Kotoko supporters

WED, 23 APR 2025

Asante Kotoko interim coach, Karim Zito, has urged the club's supporters to focus solely on securing victories rather than demanding an attractive style of play.

Zito, a seasoned Ghanaian coach, steps in for Prosper Narteh Ogum, who was dismissed following a series of disappointing results. Kotoko has gone winless in their last four matches, dropping to 4th place in the league with 47 points.

The former Black Satellites head coach has been entrusted with the task of reversing the club's slump in form.

"Fans must be content with only winning," Zito said at his unveiling in Kumasi on Wednesday, April 23.

"All what we are after is to win, to see us back [on top]. It is not about 'fine, fine' football now. It is about who wins. And this is what we are going to struggle to do.

Zito also shared his approach, saying, "[Operation] 18 points, and I like tackling match after match."

Zito’s first challenge will come on Sunday when Kotoko faces their rivals, Aduana FC, at the Baba Yara Stadium for the Matchday 29 fixture.

The experienced coach recently led Dreams FC to a historic CAF Confederation Cup semi-final and guided Ghana's U-20 team to victory in the 2021 Africa U-20 Cup of Nations.

