Maxwell Konadu rates South African second-tier ahead of Ghana Premier League

WED, 23 APR 2025

Former Legon Cities head coach, Maxwell Konadu, has expressed the view that South Africa's second-tier football league is more competitive than the Ghana Premier League.

Konadu, who recently had a stint with Black Leopards, joined the South African club earlier this year on a two-year contract before parting ways mutually.

In an interview, the experienced coach, who has managed top Ghanaian clubs such as Asante Kotoko and All Stars, praised the level of competition in South Africa's leagues, especially when compared to Ghana's domestic football scene.

The former Black Stars assistant coach highlighted that even South Africa's lower leagues offer better financial incentives, attracting top talent and increasing the overall competitiveness.

He pointed out that these leagues are so strong that international breaks often result in suspended matches due to many players receiving national team call-ups.

“The second-tier league in South Africa is more competitive than the Ghana league," Konadu told Graphic Sports.

"They pay their players well, and that has attracted top talent. Even during international breaks, matches in those leagues are suspended because many players get national team call-ups,” Konadu explained.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Sports Journalist and Writer

