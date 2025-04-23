Bechem United owner urges GFA to publish referees' performances weekly

Kingsley Owusu Achau, the owner and financier of Bechem United, has urged the Ghana Football Association (GFA) to introduce weekly reviews of referees’ performances in the Ghana Premier League to promote transparency and accountability.

His call follows Bechem United’s 1-1 draw with Asante Kotoko on Matchday 27 at the Baba Yara Stadium.

In an interview with Graphic Sports, Mr. Achau voiced serious concerns over what he described as substandard officiating that he believes is damaging the integrity of the league.

He specifically criticised referee Joseph Kwofie, who officiated the match, accusing him of bias in favour of Asante Kotoko.

"The referee was highly biased and bent on ensuring that the Porcupine Warriors secured the maximum points," he alleged.

He called on the GFA to thoroughly review the referee’s decisions and apply appropriate sanctions where necessary, emphasising that poor officiating could incite violence at match venues.

"Now the GFA has put in place mechanisms to curtail hooliganism, which is commendable, but if it is not supported by fair officiating, it will not stand the test of time. A time will come when these measures will break down," he warned.

Mr. Achau added that even some Kotoko supporters were unhappy with the referee’s performance, claiming several of them approached him after the match to share their frustrations and express solidarity.

"The officials didn't want Kotoko to drop a point, so the referee had the task of ensuring they got the maximum points," he stated.