They are chasing each other's girlfriends - Ebenezer Sefa exposes indiscipline among Asante Kotoko players amid coaching shake-up

Ghanaian football scout Ebenezer Sefa has shed light on troubling behaviour within the Asante Kotoko squad, following the dismissal of head coach Prosper Narteh Ogum.

The Porcupine Warriors parted ways with Ogum after a disappointing run in the ongoing 2024/25 Ghana Premier League campaign.

With 28 matches played, Kotoko sits 4th on the league table with 47 points and has failed to secure a win in their last four outings.

Speaking in response to the coach’s dismissal, Sefa — a well-known observer of the Ghana Premier League — defended Ogum, arguing that the club’s poor form cannot be pinned solely on the technical bench. Instead, he pointed fingers at the players' lack of discipline.

"There is indiscipline in the Asante Kotoko squad," he told Sporty FM. "Players are drinking and chasing each other's girlfriends," he added.

Sefa’s remarks highlight deeper issues within the club's camp, suggesting that off-the-field distractions may be contributing to their inconsistent performances.

In the wake of Ogum's exit, Asante Kotoko has named Abdul Karim Zito as Interim Coach and Technical Director, while Prince Yaw Owusu steps in as Assistant Coach.

The team will be hoping for a turnaround in form when they face Aduana FC on Matchday 29 at the Baba Yara Stadium this Sunday.