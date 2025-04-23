ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

They are chasing each other's girlfriends - Ebenezer Sefa exposes indiscipline among Asante Kotoko players amid coaching shake-up

Football News Ebenezer Sefa
WED, 23 APR 2025
Ebenezer Sefa

Ghanaian football scout Ebenezer Sefa has shed light on troubling behaviour within the Asante Kotoko squad, following the dismissal of head coach Prosper Narteh Ogum.

The Porcupine Warriors parted ways with Ogum after a disappointing run in the ongoing 2024/25 Ghana Premier League campaign.

With 28 matches played, Kotoko sits 4th on the league table with 47 points and has failed to secure a win in their last four outings.

Speaking in response to the coach’s dismissal, Sefa — a well-known observer of the Ghana Premier League — defended Ogum, arguing that the club’s poor form cannot be pinned solely on the technical bench. Instead, he pointed fingers at the players' lack of discipline.

"There is indiscipline in the Asante Kotoko squad," he told Sporty FM. "Players are drinking and chasing each other's girlfriends," he added.

Sefa’s remarks highlight deeper issues within the club's camp, suggesting that off-the-field distractions may be contributing to their inconsistent performances.

In the wake of Ogum's exit, Asante Kotoko has named Abdul Karim Zito as Interim Coach and Technical Director, while Prince Yaw Owusu steps in as Assistant Coach.

The team will be hoping for a turnaround in form when they face Aduana FC on Matchday 29 at the Baba Yara Stadium this Sunday.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports Journalist and WriterPage: samuel-ekow-amoasi-appiah

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.
Top Stories

28 minutes ago

Man’s penis cut off in lover’s room by unidentified men during dumsor at Kwesimintsim Man’s penis cut off in lover’s room by unidentified men during dumsor at Kwesimi...

28 minutes ago

No court order can block CJ suspension – Srem-Sai No court order can block CJ suspension – Srem-Sai

57 minutes ago

Founding President of IMANI Africa, Franklin Cudjoe Secrecy over CJ’s suspension an unwise constitutional diktat — Franklin Cudjoe

57 minutes ago

Chairman of the Constitutional Review Committee, Professor H. Kwasi Prempeh Presidents must be kept out of removal processes — Prof HK Prempeh

57 minutes ago

Chairman of the Constitutional Review Committee, Professor Henry Kwasi Prempeh Ghanaians deserve to know why removal petitions fail or succeed — Prof HK Prempe...

2 hours ago

CDD boss wants Chief Justices removal findings public CDD boss wants Chief Justice's removal findings public

2 hours ago

Chief Justice suspension a ‘day of shame’ for Ghana – John Darko Chief Justice suspension a ‘day of shame’ for Ghana – John Darko

2 hours ago

Member of Parliament for Assin South, Reverend John Ntim Fordjour CJ’s suspension: ‘Rise, resist this destructive process’ — Rev Ntim Fordjour urg...

2 hours ago

Mahama’s pursuit to remove CJ Torkonoo based only on personal dislike — Rev Ntim Fordjour Mahama’s pursuit to remove CJ Torkonoo based only on personal dislike — Rev Ntim...

2 hours ago

Kofi Asare, Executive Director of the African Education Watch CJ’s suspension: ‘Politicians are good actors, defend or criticise based on inte...

Just in....

Does 2025 Budget inspire hope?

Started: 11-03-2025 | Ends: 01-06-2025
body-container-line