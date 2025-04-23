There is no plan or vision at Asante Kotoko - Jerome Otchere

Former editor of Kotoko Express, Jerome Otchere, has launched a scathing critique of Asante Kotoko, accusing the club of lacking both vision and a concrete plan for the future.

His comments follow the dismissal of head coach Prosper Narteh Ogum, who was relieved of his duties with just six games remaining in the 2024/25 Ghana Premier League season.

Ogum returned to the club in July 2023 but struggled to meet expectations. After a four-game winless streak, the club’s Interim Management Committee opted to part ways with him.

In response, Kotoko has appointed former player Abdul Karim Zito as interim head coach and Technical Director. Prince Yaw Owusu will serve as his assistant.

Speaking to Sporty FM, Otchere didn’t hold back in his criticism of the club's leadership.

“Asante Kotoko are where they are today because the club has no plan and no vision,” he stated emphatically.

Currently, the Porcupine Warriors sit 4th on the league table with 47 points from 28 matches. They’ll aim to bounce back when they face Aduana FC in a Matchday 29 clash at the Baba Yara Stadium this Sunday.