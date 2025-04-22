La Liga: Barcelona beat Mallorca to move seven points clear

Dani Olmo scored the decisive goal as Barcelona dominated Mallorca to extend their lead at the top of La Liga.

The Spain midfielder scored 41 seconds into the second half after Barcelona failed to score with any of the 24 shots they took in the first half.

Mallorca goalkeeper Leo Roman produced fine saves to deny Lamine Yamal and Ferran Torres before the break, as the visitors hung on under suffocating Barcelona pressure.

In one surreal passage of play Roman and his defenders denied Barca from inside the penalty area four times in the space of 15 seconds.

Though the Balearic side only had 22% possession in the first half, they did get in behind Barcelona's high defensive line on three occasions and were denied an opener by the offside flag.

Barcelona were whistled off at half-time, but Olmo eased the growing anxiety inside the Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys with a cool left-footed finish.

Hansi Flick - who made seven changes to his side with an eye to Saturday's Copa del Rey final against Real Madrid - introduced Raphinha and Fermin Lopez after the break as Barca searched for a second goal, but Roman produced 11 saves in total to keep his side in it.

Barcelona took 40 shots - the most any La Liga side has attempted this season - while Mallorca failed to register an effort on target.

Barcelona now hold a seven-point lead at the top of the table, with closest challengers Real Madrid playing Getafe on Wednesday.

Europa League-chasing Mallorca remain seventh with 44 points, one ahead of Celta Vigo who have played one game fewer.