Women's Premier League: This will be my last club – Newly appointed Epiphany Warriors coach Joe Nana Adarkwa

Newly appointed Epiphany Warriors head coach, Joe Nana Adarkwa, has hinted that this will be his last Women's Premier League club.

The former Ampem Darkoa Ladies head trainer was unveiled as the new gaffer for the side on Tuesday, April 22, at the club headquarters.

"This is home for me now,” he declared. “This will be my last stint with any women’s team in Ghana, and I’ve signed a 10-year deal with Epiphany Warriors.

"I’m here to give everything I have and help this team reach new heights," he added.

Adarkwa enjoyed a decorated nine-year spell with Ampem Darkoa, winning league titles, FA Cups, and a WAFU gold medal.

Currently, he also serves as head coach of the Black Maidens, Ghana’s U-17 women’s national team, and has previously assisted the U-20 Black Princesses.