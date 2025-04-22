WPL: Joe Nana Adarkwa unveiled as Epiphany Warriors FC head coach

Malta Guinness Women’s Premier League outfit, Epiphany Warriors FC, has unveiled Joe Nana Adarkwa as the club’s new Head Coach.

The club confirmed the new appointment on Tuesday, April 22, 2025, at the club headquarters.

Joe Nana Adarkwa, known for his tactical brilliance and player development acumen, is expected to bring his vast experience to bear as the club eyes promotion and long-term dominance in Ghanaian football.

With a solid background in youth development and top-flight coaching, Adarkwa’s appointment is seen as a statement of intent by the club’s management.

Founder and CEO of the club, Prosper Ntoso, praised Nana Adarkwa's coaching prowess during his unveiling.

“We believe Coach Adarkwa is the right man to lead FC Epiphany into a new era. He is a serial winner and has the right mentality to lead this team to glory,” the CEO said.

The coach expressed his excitement about the new role, promising to build a competitive and disciplined team that fans can be proud of.