Bundesliga side Eintracht Frankfurt enters partnership with Accra Lions

Football News Accra Lions co-owner Oliver Konig (left) in a handshake with Eintracht Frankfurts
TUE, 22 APR 2025
Accra Lions co-owner Oliver Konig (left) in a handshake with Eintracht Frankfurt's

German Bundesliga side, Eintracht Frankfurt has announced a cooperation with Ghana Premier League side, Accra Lions FC.

In a statememt released by the club on Tuesday, April 22, 2025, the partnership with the Ghanaian football club officially comes into effect in June 2025 and aims to ''strengthen international presence and promote young talent.''

The cooperation offers Eintracht Frankfurt the opportunity to observe talented players from West Africa and contribute to their development by optimizing training conditions and knowledge transfer.

The goal, the German club says, is to promote the Accra Lions FC players and open up prospects for them in international football.

"This partnership is a significant step for our club. We are proud to have Eintracht Frankfurt, a renowned Bundesliga club, on our side. Our players and coaches can benefit enormously from this collaboration – both athletically and personally. We see this as a fantastic opportunity for cultural exchange between two football-loving countries, which can extend far beyond football-specific topics," said Oliver König, President of Accra Lions FC.

On his part, Eintracht Frankfurt Sporting Director Markus Krösche said ''Eintracht Frankfurt is also enthusiastic about the collaboration.

"We are delighted to enter into a partnership with Accra Lions FC, which will open up new opportunities for both clubs. This initiative will not only help us discover talent from Africa, but also contribute to sharing our sporting and organizational experience with a dynamic club like Accra Lions."

Tuesday's announcement is a significant milestone for Lions, who have by this move further deepened their ties with German football. In May 2023, World Cup winner with Germany and former Balon d'Or winner Lothar Matthäus became co-owner of the Ghanaian club after acquiring a significant stake in their shares.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports Journalist and WriterPage: samuel-ekow-amoasi-appiah

