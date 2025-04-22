ModernGhana logo
Tue, 22 Apr 2025 Football News

'Stress is fuel' - Ancelotti plays down Real pressure

By BBC
Carlo Ancelotti has won the Champions League three times with Real Madrid across two spells

Carlo Ancelotti says he welcomes the pressure that comes with managing Real Madrid and is unconcerned about speculation over his future.

Ancelotti has won two La Liga titles and the Champions League twice in three seasons since re-joining the club from Everton in 2021, but this campaign has been more difficult.

The Spanish giants were beaten by Arsenal in the Champions League quarter-final last week and are four points behind leaders Barcelona in La Liga with six games remaining.

The Arsenal defeat increased speculation linking the Italian with the Brazil national team job, while Bayer Leverkusen's Xabi Alonso is reportedly a candidate to replace him at the Bernabeu.

Asked at a news conference if he was feeling the pressure, Ancelotti said: "The club is aware that it has been a more complicated year than last year.

"Together we manage the difficulties. The honeymoon continues. I'm very happy, very happy, with a lot of pressure, but that's how it always is.

"You see success very close and it's normal for stress to increase, but stress is fuel for me, it doesn't bother me, it gives me more energy to think about more things.

"As long as I continue to get up in the morning, everything is fine."

Real face Barcelona in the Copa del Rey final on Saturday and will again meet their rivals in La Liga in May.

Asked if winning a league and cup double would have any bearing on his future at the club, Ancelotti said: "In football, anything is possible. I'm not surprised by anything, so anything can happen.

"I don't have any grudges against anyone or anything. I love this job. I loved it the first time, and I'm loving this second spell.

"I'd like this to continue as long as possible. If one day it ends, I'll be grateful and I'll take my hat off to this club, nothing else."

