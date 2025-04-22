Asamoah Gyan urges players to support their talent with education

African football legend, Asamoah Gyan, has urged players participating in this year’s CAF African Schools Football Championship Continental Finals to actively pursue education and have it support their talent.

Gyan, who is one of Africa’s greatest football exports, was speaking after the tournament’s draw held in Accra on Monday, where he was amongst other football greats invited by CAF to the four-day tournament set for 23 – 26 April.

The CAF African Schools Football Championship Ghana 2025 will see tournament hosts, Ghana, taking on Zonal Champions from across CAF’s Zonal Unions in both the Boys and Girls U-15 age categories to determine this season’s continental champions.

While the tournament, which is a first in world football, is an exceptional platform for players to showcase their talent, Gyan has urged them to give equal attention to their education and have it support their talent.

“This is a great initiative, and kudos to CAF and the President, Dr Patrice Motsepe, on this great initiative. I think it will certainly take African football to even greater heights. I am looking forward to seeing the talent this week, but more importantly, I want to say that education is the key. I went to secondary school level without such initiatives, and so they are in a much better position than we were. They should focus on their education and have it support their natural talent, which no one can take from them,” said Gyan.

Ahead of Wednesday’s start of the CAF African Schools Football Championship, CAF is rolling out a series of educational programmes designed to educate and capacitate various football stakeholders as part of CAF’s holistic approach to youth football development.