OFFICIAL: Karim Zito confirmed as acting head coach as Asante Kotoko announces restructure of Technical Team

TUE, 22 APR 2025

Asante Kotoko has announced a restructuring of its technical team.

This comes after the club confirmed the departure of Prosper Narteh Ogum due to a poor run of results.

Having led the side to clinch the Ghana Premier League title in his first stint, Narteh Ogum has come under pressure after going four matches without a win.

Kotoko, after 28 matches played, sits 4th on the league log with 47 points.

However, the club has confirmed Abdul Karim Zito, a former player of the club, as the club’s new Technical Director.

Zito returns with vast experience from both club and national levels, including guiding Dreams FC to a historic CAF Confederation Cup semi-final and leading Ghana’s U-20 team to the 2021 Africa U-20 Cup of Nations title.

He will also serve as Acting Head Coach on an interim basis until a substantive head coach is appointed.

Additionally, Prince Yaw Owusu has been appointed as Assistant Coach. Coach Owusu is a seasoned football technician with over two decades of coaching experience across Ghana, Sudan, and the United States.

His career includes head coaching roles at Medeama SC, Inter Allies, Khartoum National Club, and the Ghana U-20 national team (Black Satellites), as well as assistant coach of the national U-17 side.

Meanwhile, the club has also confirmed that Malik Jabir, who has previously served as Technical Director, will now assume the role of Technical Advisor, providing strategic guidance to support the club’s long-term objectives.

Asante Kotoko will hope to return to winning ways when they host Aduana FC in the Matchday 29 games at the Baba Yara Stadium on Sunday.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports Journalist and WriterPage: samuel-ekow-amoasi-appiah

