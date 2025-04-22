ModernGhana logo
Asante Kotoko to pay Prosper Narteh Ogum $16,000 in compensation after sack

TUE, 22 APR 2025

Asante Kotoko will compensate head coach Prosper Narteh Ogum with a total package of $16,000 following his exit from the club.

Ogum, who returned to the Porcupine Warriors in July 2023, has faced a turbulent second half of the 2024/25 Ghana Premier League season.

Despite the team’s inconsistent league form, he successfully led them to the semifinals of the FA Cup.

His departure was confirmed after Kotoko suffered a 2-0 defeat to Nations FC on Sunday at the Dr. Kwame Kyei Sports Complex.

The loss extended the team’s winless streak to four matches, leaving them fourth on the league table with 47 points.

Although his tenure has come to an end, Ogum will receive a $16,000 payout as part of his compensation package from the club.

In the wake of Ogum's exit, Kotoko are set to appoint Abdul Karim Zito as the new head coach.

The Reds are aiming for a turnaround in fortunes as they prepare to host Aduana FC on Matchday 29 at the Baba Yara Stadium, with Zito expected to be on the touchline.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports Journalist and WriterPage: samuel-ekow-amoasi-appiah

