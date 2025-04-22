ModernGhana logo
Karim Zito set to replace Prosper Narteh Ogum as new head coach of Asante Kotoko

TUE, 22 APR 2025

Veteran Ghanaian coach Abdul Karim Zito is set to be appointed as the new head coach of Asante Kotoko, following the departure of Prosper Narteh Ogum.

The club officially parted ways with Ogum on Monday, April 22, after a string of disappointing results that saw the Porcupine Warriors go four matches without a win. Kotoko currently sit 4th on the Ghana Premier League table with 47 points after 28 matches.

The club’s Interim Management Committee (IMC), chaired by Nana Apinkrah Akwasi Awuah, has identified Zito, currently in charge of Dreams FC, as the ideal candidate to lead the team forward.

Zito, a former Kotoko player, is widely regarded as one of the most experienced tacticians in Ghanaian football. His coaching résumé includes stints with top-tier sides such as Hearts of Oak, King Faisal, WAFA SC, B.A. Stars, and Medeama SC.

Under his leadership, Dreams FC made a historic run to the semi-finals of the 2023/24 CAF Confederation Cup, earning widespread praise.

Kotoko fans will be hopeful that Zito’s return to Kumasi can revitalise the team’s campaign, especially after a challenging second round in the ongoing 2024/25 season.

The Porcupine Warriors are scheduled to host Aduana FC on Sunday at the Baba Yara Stadium in a crucial Matchday 29 encounter. Despite their league struggles, Kotoko remain in contention for silverware in the MTN FA Cup, where they face Berekum Chelsea in the semi-finals.

