Black Satellites to face Zambia in friendly today ahead of U-20 AFCON

TUE, 22 APR 2025

Ghana's U-20 national team, the Black Satellites, will take on Zambia in a preparatory friendly match today, Tuesday, April 22, as part of their build-up to the 2025 U-20 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

The match is set to take place at the Folip Gardens Hotel football grounds in Cairo, with kickoff scheduled for 18:00 GMT.

This fixture presents an opportunity for head coach Desmond Ofei and his technical team to assess their tactics and fine-tune strategies ahead of the tournament.

The friendly is expected to provide valuable insight into the team’s readiness, having spent the past few weeks working intensively in camp.

Zambia's U-20 side, who are also preparing for the tournament, are drawn into Group A along with hosts Egypt, South Africa, Sierra Leone, and Tanzania.

The Black Satellites arrived in Cairo on Saturday and have since been holding training sessions to acclimatise and sharpen their form before the tournament kicks off on Sunday, April 27, 2025.

Ghana will begin their AFCON campaign on May 2, 2025, with a challenging Group C opener against the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports Journalist and Writer

