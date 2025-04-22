ModernGhana logo
U-20 AFCON: We will take it game by game - Ghana coach Desmond Ofei

TUE, 22 APR 2025

Ghana U-20 head coach Desmond Ofei says their immediate target is to surpass the group phase of the upcoming 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament.

The Black Satellites have been paired in Group C alongside defending champions Senegal, DR Congo, and the Central African Republic.

In an interview with CAF media, Ofei outlined the team's approach to the tournament, emphasising the importance of progressing beyond the group stage as their first priority.

“Our immediate goal is to advance past the group stage," he said.

"From there, we take it one game at a time. While our long-term aim is to win the tournament and secure a spot at the U-20 World Cup, we will focus on maintaining consistency and staying true to our process,” he added.

The tournament, which will be held in Egypt, kicks off on Sunday, April 27, 2025, and runs through to the final on May 18, 2025.

The top two teams from each group, along with the two best third-placed sides, will qualify for the quarter-finals.

Ghana will be seeking to reaffirm their dominance in African youth football after recent setbacks, with hopes high that their rich history in the competition will inspire the team to lift the trophy once again.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Sports Journalist and WriterPage: samuel-ekow-amoasi-appiah

