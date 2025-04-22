ModernGhana logo
NBA play-offs: Kawhi Leonard stars as LA Clippers level series against Denver Nuggets

By BBC
Basketball Getty ImagesImage caption: Kawhi Leonard joined Los Angeles Clippers in 2019
TUE, 22 APR 2025
Kawhi Leonard hit 39 points as the Los Angeles Clippers levelled their first-round play-off series with a thrilling 105-102 win over the Denver Nuggets.

The 33-year-old converted 15 of his 19 shots, helping the Clippers bounce back after an overtime defeat in game one.

The Nuggets had the chance to send game two to overtime but Christian Braun missed with a three-pointer with six seconds left, while Nikola Jokic failed with the rebound.

"It felt like he didn't miss a shot. His shot-making ability is elite," said team-mate James Harden.

"That's the aggressiveness we need from him. No matter who is guarding him. He just got to a spot and raised it up.

"He's a big-time player and he played big time tonight."

Clippers coach Tyronn Lue said: "This is what Kawhi lives for. If we have a healthy Kawhi then we can win any series."

Jokic hit 26 points for the Nuggets as well as 12 rebounds and 10 assists, while Jamal Murray added 23 points.

Game three of the series is on 25 April (03:00 BST).

  • Pistons hit back against Knicks

The Detroit Pistons broke a 15-game play-off losing streak by beating the New York Knicks 100-94 to level their Eastern Conference first-round play-off.

Cade Cunningham hit 33 points for the Pistons while Dennis Schroder added 20 points from the bench.

The victory was the Pistons' first in the play-offs since game four of the 2008 Eastern Conference finals against the Boston Celtics.

"We did what we were supposed to do. And that was it," said Pistons coach JB Bickerstaff.

"To win a game on the road to get home court was what we came here for."

Game three of the series is on 25 April (00:00 BST).

