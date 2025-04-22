I felt BBC wanted me to leave Match of the Day, says Gary Lineker

Gary Lineker has said he believes the BBC wanted him to leave Match of the Day as he was negotiating a new contract last year.

The presenter and the BBC jointly announced in November that he would be stepping down from the flagship football programme, although he will still host World Cup and FA Cup coverage.

Asked by the BBC's Amol Rajan why he would choose to leave given his successful tenure, Lineker said: "Well, perhaps they want me to leave. There was the sense of that."

The BBC didn't comment on that suggestion, but at the time Lineker's exit was announced, the corporation's director of sport described him as a "world-class presenter".

However, the BBC noted in the same statement that Match of the Day "continually evolves for changing viewing habits".

A new trio of presenters - Kelly Cates, Mark Chapman and Gabby Logan - was announced in January.

Reflecting on his departure from Match of the Day, Lineker told Rajan: "It's time. I've done it for a long time, it's been brilliant."

However, asked why he'd want to leave when the ratings were still high and it was a job Lineker still enjoyed, the former footballer said he "had the sense" the BBC had wanted him to step down.

"I always wanted one more contract, and I was umm-ing and ahh-ing about whether to do three years [more]," Lineker explained.

But, he continued, the matter of how long to sign for was complicated by the cycle of broadcasting rights for matches.

"In the end, I think there was a feeling that, because it was a new rights period, it was a chance to change the programme," he said.

"I think it was their preference that I didn't do Match of the Day for one more year, so they could bring in new people. So it's slightly unusual that I would do the FA Cup and the World Cup, but to be honest, it's a scenario that suits me perfectly."

Lineker added that he was pleased his football podcasts had been picked up by BBC Sounds as part of a deal with the corporation.

BBC suspension

Lineker was also asked about comments he posted on social media in March 2023, criticising the then-government's immigration policy.

The remarks led to his suspension from the BBC, prompting other sports presenters to down tools in solidarity, something Lineker said he felt "moved" by.

Reflecting on his tweets, Lineker said he did not regret taking the position he did, but that he would not do it again because of the "damage" it did to the BBC.

"I don't regret saying them publicly, because I was right - what I said, it was accurate - so not at all in that sense.

"Would I, in hindsight, do it again? No I wouldn't, because of all the nonsense that came with it... It was a ridiculous overreaction that was just a reply to someone that was being very rude. And I wasn't particularly rude back."

He continued: "But I wouldn't do it again because of all the kerfuffle that followed, and I love the BBC, and I didn't like the damage that it did to the BBC... But do I regret it and do I think it was the wrong thing to do? No."

The row erupted when Lineker called a government asylum policy "immeasurably cruel", and said a video promoting it used language that was "not dissimilar to that used by Germany in the 30s".

The home secretary at the time, Suella Braverman, who appeared in the video, called his criticism "offensive" and "lazy", while Downing Street said it was "not acceptable".

Lineker's post reignited the debate about the BBC's impartiality guidance on social media and how it applied to presenters.

While staff working in news and current affairs are expected to remain impartial on social platforms, there had been questions over how much the rules extended to BBC personalities in other areas such as entertainment and sport.

Lineker argued that the previous set of rules "were for people in news and current affairs".

"They have subsequently changed," he acknowledged. "But that left people like me, who has always given his honest opinions about things, then they suddenly changed them and you have to go, 'Oh, I've got to be impartial now'. It doesn't make any sense."

He added: "I've always been strong on humanitarian issues and always will be, and that's me."

Lineker said that, following his tweets, "the goalposts were massively moved because it was never an issue until, suddenly, this point".

The BBC updated its social media guidance in 2023 following a review that was commissioned in the wake of the fallout over Lineker's tweets.

The corporation said presenters of flagship programmes, such as Match of the Day, "carry a particular responsibility to respect the BBC's impartiality, because of their profile on the BBC".

Asked if he understood that his comments gave ammunition to the BBC's critics, Lineker said: "Yes of course, I understand that, but does it make it wrong what I did? I don't think so. Would I do it if I knew what would've happened and transpired? Of course I wouldn't."

Gaza doc

Lineker hit the headlines again recently when he, along with 500 other high-profile figures, signed an open later urging the BBC to reinstate a documentary about Gaza to iPlayer.

The documentary, Gaza: How to Survive a War Zone, was pulled from the streaming service in February after it emerged its 13-year-old narrator was the son of a Hamas official.

Lineker told Rajan he would "100%" support the documentary being made available again, arguing: "I think you let people make their own minds up. We're adults. We're allowed to see things like that. It's incredibly moving."

He added that, although the 13-year-old was narrating the programme, the script had "not been written by [the child], it's been written by the people who produced the show".

"I think [the BBC] just capitulated to lobbying that they get a lot," he said.

After concerns were raised, the BBC took down the programme while it carried out further due diligence. The matter is currently still being investigated by the corporation.

The BBC said it had identified serious flaws in the making of the documentary. The BBC board said the mistakes were "significant and damaging".

Gambling in sport

In the wide-ranging interview, which will be broadcast on Tuesday, Lineker also discussed his footballing career, his son's leukemia battle as a baby, and his views on gambling sponsorship in sports.

Lineker said the football industry should rethink its responsibility when it comes to taking money from gambling firms.

"I know people [for whom] it becomes an addiction, it can completely destroy their lives," he said.

"There's talk about taking [logos] off the shirts, but you see it on the boards around the ground everywhere.

"I think football needs a long, hard look at itself about that, I really do."

On top of his presenting roles, Lineker is also the co-founder of Goalhanger Podcasts, which make the successful The Rest is History series and its spin-offs about Politics, Football, Entertainment and Money.

The 64-year-old indicated to Rajan his next career move "won't be more telly", adding: "I think I'll step back from that now.

"I think I'll probably focus more on the podcast world, because it's such a fun business and it's just been so incredible."