Draw for 2025 CAF African Schools Football Championship announced

TUE, 22 APR 2025

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has officially conducted the final draw for the third edition of the African Schools Football Championship, set to kick off in Ghana from April 23 to April 26, 2025.

The draw ceremony took place in Accra on Monday, April 21, and featured a lineup of African football legends. This year's tournament marks a historic milestone as it heads to the West African region for the first time.

In the girls’ division, Ghana—participating in the tournament for the very first time—has been placed in Group A. The host nation will compete against Morocco, runners-up from the previous edition, along with Benin and Malawi. The draw for this category was conducted by Ivorian women’s national team coach Clementine Toure.

Group B will see defending champions South Africa battle it out with Uganda, DR Congo, and Gambia in what promises to be a fiercely contested group.

422202513909-i4dp266gfa-girls-draw-819x1024.jpeg

For the boys’ category, former Black Stars captain Asamoah Gyan assisted in the draw. Host nation Ghana was drawn into Group A alongside Uganda, South Africa, and Algeria.

Reigning champions Tanzania headline Group B and will take on Senegal, Côte d’Ivoire, and DR Congo as they look to defend their title and secure consecutive victories.

422202513910-n6jum8x432-boys-draw-819x1024.jpeg

Speaking on the tournament, Gyan emphasized the importance of the championship in nurturing the continent’s emerging football talents.

Under the theme "Encourage, Educate, and Engage," the 2025 edition of the CAF African Schools Football Championship is expected to deliver high-energy matches and impactful developmental programmes designed to empower young athletes.

All matches will take place at the University of Ghana Stadium, with the tournament running from Wednesday, April 23, to Saturday, April 26.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports Journalist and WriterPage: samuel-ekow-amoasi-appiah

