NFL: Dallas Cowboys’ Sam Williams lands in Ghana for maiden off-season cultural tour

In a landmark celebration of heritage, culture, and connection, Sam Williams, defensive end for the Dallas Cowboys, is travelling to Ghana on the first-ever NFL off-season cultural heritage tour.

The player landed at the Kotoka International Airport this weekend to a traditional cultural troupe welcome and a royal VIP escort. It is his first visit to the continent.

Williams, 26, is among a long list of American sports stars who have identified Ghana as an alternative holiday destination for the off-season, and is keen to explore the sights and sounds of the West African nation.

"This is just great," the second-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft said in an interaction with Ghanaian media.

"I truly hope to recharge after a tough season, reconnect with my roots by enjoying all the great tourist options and rebound for next season."

The trip, organised by AfriConnect Travel Group LLC, a Dallas-based travel company, in partnership with Cation Ghana Ltd, its Ghanaian affiliate, will see a packed schedule for the football star.

The week-long itinerary will take Williams on a deep cultural exploration, starting with a pilgrimage to Assin Manso Slave River, followed by visits to the Cape Coast and Elmina Castles, and moments of reflection at Coconut Grove Resort.

A scenic escape to Akosombo for a royal durbar and traditional naming ceremony, along with water sports, boat cruises, and luxury lodgings at BridgeView Resort, is also planned.

Williams is expected to tour some Accra-based TV and radio stations to speak about his experiences in Ghana and climax his stay with an unforgettable AfriConnect Beach Extravaganza, rounds of golf, exclusive meet-and-greet sessions, and a flavorful Accra city and food tour.

“This trip is about roots, reconnection, and celebration,” says Dr. Eb Eshun, CEO of AfriConnect Travel Group. “We are honoured to guide Sam on this powerful journey through Ghana’s culture

and history.”

In 2024, Williams, who was expected to have a starring role for the Cowboys, sustained a horrible ACL injury that has taken a while to sort out. However, it is widely expected that he will take the league by storm on its resumption in September.