Leeds and Burnley secure promotion back to the Premier League

Leeds United and Burnley have sealed automatic promotion back to the Premier League after beating Stoke City and Sheffield United respectively in the Championship on Monday.

After beating Stoke City 6-0 earlier in the day, Leeds knew that anything other than a Sheff Utd win in their match at Burnley would seal their top-flight return, while a victory for the Clarets would ensure automatic promotion for both Leeds and Burnley.

Two Josh Brownhill goals earned Burnley a 2-1 victory, confirming Leeds and Burnley as Premier League clubs for the 2025/26 season.

Dutchman Joel Piroe was the star for Leeds, who end a two-season absence from the top flight, after scoring FOUR goals, all in the first half, as Leeds went 5-0 up at the break. The Dutchman's quadruple puts him first in the race for the Championship Golden Boot with 19 goals, two more than his nearest rival, Norwich City's Borja Sainz.

Burnley's win confirms an immediate return to the Premier League following their relegation from the competition in 2023/24.

This is the third time Scott Parker has secured promotion with a Championship side, having done so with Fulham in 2019/20, AFC Bournemouth in 2021/22 and now Burnley in 2024/25.

How have Leeds and Burnley secured automatic promotion?

With both Leeds and Burnley winning on Monday, they can no longer be caught by third-placed Sheff Utd or any other team lower in the table.

This is because both clubs have 94 points with only two matches, or six points, left to play for.

So even if Leeds and Burnley lose their final two fixtures, and Sheff Utd win both, the Blades can only reach 92 points.

Current Championship standings*

Team P GD Pts Leeds 44 +60 94 Burnley 44 +46 94 Sheff Utd 44 +25 86 Sunderland 44 +17 76 Bristol City 44 +8 67 Coventry 44 +5 66 Middlesbrough 44 +10 63 Millwall 44 -1 63 Blackburn 44 +4 62



Who else will be promoted?

One more team from the Championship will also be promoted, via a playoff system. The clubs who finish third to sixth in the Championship after 46 matches will compete for that coveted spot.

The two-legged playoff semi-finals will pit the third-placed team against the side who finished sixth, while the clubs in fourth and fifth will also meet.

The winners of those semi-finals will face each other in the playoff final at Wembley Stadium on Saturday 24 May to determine who will join the top two in being promoted to the Premier League.

Playoff dates

All times BST.

Semi-finals

8 May 20:00 Sixth v Third

20:00 Sixth v Third 9 May 20:00 Fifth v Fourth

20:00 Fifth v Fourth 12 May 20:00 Third v Sixth

20:00 Third v Sixth 13 May 20:00 Fourth v Fifth

Final

24 May (Wembley Stadium)

When will Leeds and Burnley become an official Premier League team?

Leeds and Burnley will be formally confirmed as Premier League teams at the Premier League's Annual General Meeting (AGM) this summer, when they are both issued with a share certificate.

Their supporters will find out who they will face first in the 2025/26 season, due to start on 16 August, when the fixtures are released at 09:00 BST on Wednesday 18 June.