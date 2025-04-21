CONFIRMED: Asante Kotoko, Prosper Narteh Ogum part ways after series of poor results

Kumasi Asante Kotoko has officially announced the sacking of head coach Prosper Narteh Ogum.

A club statement released on Monday, April 21, 2025, said the "decision was reached following constructive discussions between both parties, with a shared understanding that it is in the best interest of the club at this time."

Narteh Ogum’s sudden departure at the club follows Sunday's 2-0 loss to Nations F.C. at teh Dr Kwame Kyei Sports Stadium in the Ghana Premier League.

That defeat was the second in a row for the Porcupine Warriors are now without a win in four games.

They now sit 4th on the league log with 47 points, six behind league leaders, Bibiani Gold Stars.

Prosper Narteh Ogum, who is a former WAFA head coach returned to Kotoko in July 2023 for a second stint, guiding Kotoko to a lowly sixth place with 49 points, twelve fewer than eventually champions F.C. Samarttex 1996.

In the second season, Narteh Ogum who won the league with Asante Kotoko in 2022, having recorded 13 wins, 8 draws, and 7 losses, scoring 28 goals and conceding 21—an average of 1.68 points per game in the ongoing season.

"We urge our supporters to remain calm and continue to support the club during this transition. Further updates will be communicated in due course," the club statement concluded.

Meanwhile, Asante Kotoko will hope to return to winning ways when they Aduana FC in the Matchday 29 games at the Baba Yara Stadium on Sunday.