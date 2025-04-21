ModernGhana logo
2024/25 GPL: Prosper Narteh Ogum steps down as Asante Kotoko head coach - Reports

MON, 21 APR 2025

Dr. Prosper Narteh Ogum has decided to step down from his role as the head coach of Asante Kotoko, according to media reports.

After guiding the Reds to clinch the Premier League during the 2021/22 Ghana Premier League season, Narteh Ogum was reappointed in July 2023.

However, the former WAFA coach has come under intense criticism due to the shaky performances of the club in the ongoing 2024/25 Ghana football season.

Despite securing a semifinal berth in the FA Cup, Kotoko has failed to record a win in their last four games in the Ghana Premier League.

The Reds were held to a 1-1 draw against Heart of Lions before drawing at home to Bechem United. In an outstanding midweek game against Accra Lions, Kotoko suffered a 3-0 defeat at the Accra Sports Stadium.

However, the woes of the club were deepened with a 2-0 defeat against Nations FC at the Dr Kwame Kyei Sports Complex.

These defeats leave Asante Kotoko at the 4th position with 47 points, which means Kotoko have recorded 13 wins, 8 draws, and 7 losses, scoring 28 goals and conceding 21—an average of 1.68 points per game.

This series of disappointing performances has led the hierarchy of the club, led by Nana Apinkrah Akwasi Awuah and Kwesi Appiah, to part ways with Prosper Narteh Ogum.

The club is expected to announce Prosper Narteh Ogum's departure and his successor.

Meanwhile, Asante Kotoko will host Aduana FC in the Matchday 29 games at the Baba Yara Stadium.

