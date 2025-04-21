ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

2024/25 GPL: We are not out of the title race, says Asante Kotoko coach Prosper Narteh Ogum

Football News 2024/25 GPL: We are not out of the title race, says Asante Kotoko coach Prosper Narteh Ogum
MON, 21 APR 2025

Asante Kotoko head coach, Prosper Narteh Ogum, remains confident that his team is still in contention for the 2024/25 Ghana Premier League title, despite a recent dip in form.

The Porcupine Warriors are currently enduring a rough patch, having failed to secure a win in their last four matches. Following a disappointing loss to Accra Lions, Kotoko aimed to bounce back but instead suffered a 2-0 defeat to Nations FC on Sunday at the Dr. Kwame Kyei Sports Complex.

The result leaves Kotoko in fourth place on the league table with 47 points from 28 games.

Speaking after the defeat, Coach Narteh Ogum acknowledged the team’s struggles but stressed the importance of staying focused.

"Back-to-back defeats ain't the best, but we as a technical team have to motivate the players irrespective of what's coming from the outside. We're with them and we know what we can do," Narteh Ogum said after the game.

"They are the same people who went so many matches unbeaten, so it tells you that we can do it. We just have to sit down and look at what we can do to reverse the situation," he added.

Despite the setbacks, Ogum rejected any claims that Kotoko are out of the title race.

"The league is not over, so we keep working, keep playing the games."

  • What next?

Kotoko will look to return to winning ways when they host Aduana FC in a crucial Matchday 29 encounter at the Baba Yara Stadium on Sunday.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports Journalist and WriterPage: samuel-ekow-amoasi-appiah

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.
Top Stories

2 hours ago

Pope Franciss death came just a day after he delighted the crowds of worshippers at the Vatican on Easter Sunday with an appearance on the balcony at Saint Peters Basilica. By Tiziana FABI (AFP/File) Pope Francis has died aged 88

9 hours ago

Archbishop Bonaventure calls on President Mahama Archbishop Bonaventure calls on President Mahama

9 hours ago

Handle the tongue with utmost care, theres power in it – Pentecost Eldertells Ghanaians 'Handle the tongue with utmost care, there's power in it' – Pentecost Elder tell...

9 hours ago

Bodily death and resurrection of Jesus not fabricated – Reverend Gaskin Bodily death and resurrection of Jesus not fabricated – Reverend Gaskin 

9 hours ago

V/R: Police intercept ammunition on Accra-Benin bound bus V/R: Police intercept ammunition on Accra-Benin bound bus

9 hours ago

Estate developer Chima Uchechukwu remanded for alleged possession of assorted drugs Estate developer Chima Uchechukwu remanded for alleged possession of assorted dr...

9 hours ago

Lets stop illegal mining, corruption, profiteering — Bishop Andam appeals Let's stop illegal mining, corruption, profiteering — Bishop Andam appeals  

10 hours ago

Pay us if we deliver — Construction Chamber CEO fires back at Roads Minister 'Pay us if we deliver' — Construction Chamber CEO fires back at Roads Minister

10 hours ago

NPP govt left GHS105billion in road sector commitments – Construction Chamber NPP govt left GHS105billion in road sector commitments – Construction Chamber

10 hours ago

President Mahama spends three days in Kwahu for Easter festivities President Mahama spends three days in Kwahu for Easter festivities  

Just in....

Does 2025 Budget inspire hope?

Started: 11-03-2025 | Ends: 01-06-2025
body-container-line