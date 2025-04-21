2024/25 GPL: We are not out of the title race, says Asante Kotoko coach Prosper Narteh Ogum

Asante Kotoko head coach, Prosper Narteh Ogum, remains confident that his team is still in contention for the 2024/25 Ghana Premier League title, despite a recent dip in form.

The Porcupine Warriors are currently enduring a rough patch, having failed to secure a win in their last four matches. Following a disappointing loss to Accra Lions, Kotoko aimed to bounce back but instead suffered a 2-0 defeat to Nations FC on Sunday at the Dr. Kwame Kyei Sports Complex.

The result leaves Kotoko in fourth place on the league table with 47 points from 28 games.

Speaking after the defeat, Coach Narteh Ogum acknowledged the team’s struggles but stressed the importance of staying focused.

"Back-to-back defeats ain't the best, but we as a technical team have to motivate the players irrespective of what's coming from the outside. We're with them and we know what we can do," Narteh Ogum said after the game.

"They are the same people who went so many matches unbeaten, so it tells you that we can do it. We just have to sit down and look at what we can do to reverse the situation," he added.

Despite the setbacks, Ogum rejected any claims that Kotoko are out of the title race.

"The league is not over, so we keep working, keep playing the games."

What next?

Kotoko will look to return to winning ways when they host Aduana FC in a crucial Matchday 29 encounter at the Baba Yara Stadium on Sunday.