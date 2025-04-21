ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Prosper Narteh Ogum optimistic despite Asante Kotoko’s back-to-back defeats

Football News Prosper Narteh Ogum optimistic despite Asante Kotoko’s back-to-back defeats
MON, 21 APR 2025

Asante Kotoko head coach Prosper Narteh Ogum has acknowledged the disappointment of his team’s consecutive losses but remains confident that they are still in the hunt for the Ghana Premier League title.

The Porcupine Warriors, who were looking to bounce back after a defeat to Accra Lions, suffered another setback on Sunday, falling 2-0 to Nations FC in a Matchday 28 clash at the Dr. Kwame Kyei Sports Complex.

Nafiu Sulemana opened the scoring in the 15th minute with a brilliant strike, before Emmanuel Annor doubled the lead just before halftime to seal the victory for Nations FC.

In a post-match interview with Globe TV, Ogum admitted his frustration with the team’s recent form, which has seen them go four matches without a win.

"Back-to-back defeats ain't the best, but we as a technical team have to motivate the players irrespective of what's coming from the outside. We're with them and we know what we can do," he said.

"They are the same people who went so many matches unbeaten, so it tells you that we can do it. We just have to sit down and look at what we can do to reverse the situation."

Despite their recent slump, Ogum dismissed any suggestions that Kotoko are out of the title race.

"The league is not over, so we keep working, keep playing the games."

Asante Kotoko currently sit fourth on the league table with 47 points.

  • What next?

The Reds are set to face Aduana FC in a Matchday 29 fixture at the Baba Yara Stadium.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports Journalist and WriterPage: samuel-ekow-amoasi-appiah

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.
Top Stories

2 hours ago

Pope Franciss death came just a day after he delighted the crowds of worshippers at the Vatican on Easter Sunday with an appearance on the balcony at Saint Peters Basilica. By Tiziana FABI (AFP/File) Pope Francis has died aged 88

9 hours ago

Archbishop Bonaventure calls on President Mahama Archbishop Bonaventure calls on President Mahama

9 hours ago

Handle the tongue with utmost care, theres power in it – Pentecost Eldertells Ghanaians 'Handle the tongue with utmost care, there's power in it' – Pentecost Elder tell...

9 hours ago

Bodily death and resurrection of Jesus not fabricated – Reverend Gaskin Bodily death and resurrection of Jesus not fabricated – Reverend Gaskin 

9 hours ago

V/R: Police intercept ammunition on Accra-Benin bound bus V/R: Police intercept ammunition on Accra-Benin bound bus

9 hours ago

Estate developer Chima Uchechukwu remanded for alleged possession of assorted drugs Estate developer Chima Uchechukwu remanded for alleged possession of assorted dr...

9 hours ago

Lets stop illegal mining, corruption, profiteering — Bishop Andam appeals Let's stop illegal mining, corruption, profiteering — Bishop Andam appeals  

10 hours ago

Pay us if we deliver — Construction Chamber CEO fires back at Roads Minister 'Pay us if we deliver' — Construction Chamber CEO fires back at Roads Minister

10 hours ago

NPP govt left GHS105billion in road sector commitments – Construction Chamber NPP govt left GHS105billion in road sector commitments – Construction Chamber

10 hours ago

President Mahama spends three days in Kwahu for Easter festivities President Mahama spends three days in Kwahu for Easter festivities  

Just in....

Does 2025 Budget inspire hope?

Started: 11-03-2025 | Ends: 01-06-2025
body-container-line