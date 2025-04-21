Prosper Narteh Ogum optimistic despite Asante Kotoko’s back-to-back defeats

Asante Kotoko head coach Prosper Narteh Ogum has acknowledged the disappointment of his team’s consecutive losses but remains confident that they are still in the hunt for the Ghana Premier League title.

The Porcupine Warriors, who were looking to bounce back after a defeat to Accra Lions, suffered another setback on Sunday, falling 2-0 to Nations FC in a Matchday 28 clash at the Dr. Kwame Kyei Sports Complex.

Nafiu Sulemana opened the scoring in the 15th minute with a brilliant strike, before Emmanuel Annor doubled the lead just before halftime to seal the victory for Nations FC.

In a post-match interview with Globe TV, Ogum admitted his frustration with the team’s recent form, which has seen them go four matches without a win.

"Back-to-back defeats ain't the best, but we as a technical team have to motivate the players irrespective of what's coming from the outside. We're with them and we know what we can do," he said.

"They are the same people who went so many matches unbeaten, so it tells you that we can do it. We just have to sit down and look at what we can do to reverse the situation."

Despite their recent slump, Ogum dismissed any suggestions that Kotoko are out of the title race.

"The league is not over, so we keep working, keep playing the games."

Asante Kotoko currently sit fourth on the league table with 47 points.

What next?

The Reds are set to face Aduana FC in a Matchday 29 fixture at the Baba Yara Stadium.